Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On September 16, 2020, John T. Fitzgerald informed Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that he is resigning from the Board of Directors of the Company effective on that date. Mr. Fitzgerald’s decision to retire was not the result of any disagreement with the Company.