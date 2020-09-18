Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 18, 2020, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into a common stock purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC (“Aspire Capital”), which provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions and limitations set forth therein, Aspire Capital is committed to purchase up to an aggregate of $12,500,000 of shares of the Company’s common stock over the 30-month term of the Purchase Agreement. Concurrently with entering into the Purchase Agreement, the Company also entered into a registration rights agreement with Aspire Capital (the “Registration Rights Agreement”), in which the Company agreed to file one or more registration statements, as permissible and necessary to register sales under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), of the shares of the Company’s common stock that have been and may be issued to Aspire Capital to the Purchase Agreement.

Under the Purchase Agreement, after the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement referred to above, on any trading day selected by the Company, the Company has the right, in its sole discretion, to present Aspire Capital with a purchase notice (each, a “Purchase Notice”), directing Aspire Capital (as principal) to purchase up to 250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock per business day at a per share price (the “Purchase Price”) equal to the lesser of:

In addition, on any date on which the Company submits a Purchase Notice to Aspire Capital in an amount of 250,000 shares, the Company also has the right, in its sole discretion, to present Aspire Capital with a volume-weighted average price purchase notice (each, a “VWAP Purchase Notice”) directing Aspire Capital to purchase an amount of stock equal to up to 30% of the aggregate shares of the Company’s common stock traded on its principal market on the next trading day (the “VWAP Purchase Date”), subject to a maximum number of shares the Company may determine. The purchase price per share to such VWAP Purchase Notice is generally 97% of the volume-weighted average price for the Company’s common stock traded on its principal market on the VWAP Purchase Date.

The Purchase Price will be adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, or other similar transaction occurring during the period(s) used to compute the Purchase Price. The Company may deliver multiple Purchase Notices and VWAP Purchase Notices to Aspire Capital from time to time during the term of the Purchase Agreement, so long as the most recent purchase has been completed.

The Purchase Agreement provides that the Company and Aspire Capital shall not effect any sales under the Purchase Agreement on any purchase date where the closing sale price of the Company’s common stock is less than $0.10. There are no trading volume requirements or restrictions under the Purchase Agreement, and the Company will control the timing and amount of sales of the Company’s common stock to Aspire Capital. Aspire Capital has no right to require any sales by the Company, but is obligated to make purchases from the Company as directed by the Company in accordance with the Purchase Agreement. There are no limitations on use of proceeds, financial or business covenants, restrictions on future fundings, rights of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages in the Purchase Agreement. The Purchase Agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time, at its discretion, without any cost to the Company. Aspire Capital has agreed that neither it nor any of its agents, representatives and affiliates shall engage in any direct or indirect short-selling or hedging of the Company’s common stock during any time prior to the termination of the Purchase Agreement. Any proceeds the Company receives under the Purchase Agreement are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The foregoing is a summary description of certain terms of the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement and, by its nature, is incomplete. Copies of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1 and 4.1, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference. All readers are encouraged to read the entire text of the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement.

The issuance of the shares of common stock that may be issued from time to time to Aspire Capital under the Purchase Agreement is exempt from registration under the Securities Act, to the exemption for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

to the Purchase Agreement, the Company and Aspire Capital terminated the prior Common Stock Purchase Agreement, dated October 24, 2019, between the parties.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information contained above in Item 1.01 is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02 in its entirety.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 18, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it has entered into the Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 and in the attached Exhibit 99.1 shall be deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Company’s common stock, nor shall there be any sale of shares of the Company’s common stock in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the potential future sale of shares of the Company’s common stock and price for such sales under the Purchase Agreement. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. While the Company believes its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, these plans, intentions or expectations may not be achieved. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2020, including the information discussed under the captions “Item 1 Business,” “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Item 7 Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” as well as the Company’s various other filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits

*4.1 Registration Rights Agreement, dated September 18, 2020 between Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Aspire Capital Fund, LLC. *10.1 Common Stock Purchase Agreement, dated September 18, 2020, between Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Aspire Capital Fund, LLC. **99.1 Press release dated September 18, 2020 announcing the Aspire Capital transaction.

* Filed herewith.

** Furnished herewith.



About Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is developing and seeking to commercialize its systems that generate electricity by connecting the renewable energy of ocean waves. The Company’s PowerBuoy systems use technologies that convert the mechanical energy created by the rising and falling of ocean waves into electricity. The Company focuses on developing its PowerBuoy product line, which is based on modular, ocean-going buoys. Its autonomous PowerBuoy generates power for use in remote locations, independent of an existing power grid. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing its PowerBuoy products and services for use in autonomous power applications. The Company markets its PowerBuoys in the United States and internationally. The autonomous PowerBuoy integrates a power take-off (PTO) and onboard system for energy storage and management. Its PowerBuoy product is the PB3. PB3 can act as an uninterruptable power supply (UPS), which recharges itself by harvesting energy from the waves.