SEC Filings Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

Effective June 16, 2020, the previously disclosed sale of stock, charter and state licenses of Gateway Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), to Buckle Corp, a technology-driven financial services company (“Buckle”), was completed (the “Transaction”). The amount of $4,200,010, representing a portion of the purchase price, was paid to the statutory liquidator of Gateway at closing by Buckle. In addition, up to $500,000 may be paid as additional purchase price depending on how many insurance licenses of Gateway are in full force and effect without restriction at the end of 2020. The stock purchase agreement relating to the Transaction was previously disclosed via Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2020.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 17, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the closing of the Transaction. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.