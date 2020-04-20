Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 14, 2020, Astrotech Corporation (the “Company”) received the proceeds from a loan in the amount of $541,500 (the “PPP Loan”) from Pioneer Bank SSB (the “Lender”) to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The PPP Loan matures on April 1, 2022 and bears interest at a rate of 1.0% per annum. Commencing November 10, 2020, the Company is required to pay the Lender equal monthly payments of principal and interest as necessary to fully amortize by April 1, 2022 the principal amount outstanding on the PPP Loan as of October 14, 2020. The PPP Loan may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The PPP Loan is evidenced by a promissory note dated April 14, 2020 (the “Note”), which contains various certifications and agreements related to the PPP, as well customary default and other provisions.

The PPP Loan is unsecured by the Company and is guaranteed by the SBA. All or a portion of the PPP Loan may be forgiven by the SBA upon application by the Company accompanied by documentation of expenditures in accordance with SBA requirements under the PPP. In the event all or any portion of the PPP Loan is forgiven, the amount forgiven is applied to outstanding principal.

The foregoing description of the PPP Loan is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note filed as an exhibit hereto and incorporated herein by this reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The disclosure under Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Note, dated April 14, 2020, by and between Astrotech Corporation and Pioneer Bank SSB.

ASTROTECH Corp Exhibit

About Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation is a science and technology development and commercialization company. The Company invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations sourced from internal research, universities, laboratories and research institutions. The Company operates through two business units: Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation (Astral). The Astro Scientific is a technology incubator that commercializes technologies, and includes the operations of subsidiaries, such as 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect) and Astrogenetix, Inc. (Astrogenetix). Astral segment provides film digitization, image correction and enhancement technology. It offers systems containing off-the-shelf hardware with integrated Astral software, software products and scanning or enhancement services. The Astral segment offers products, including Astral Black ICE, Astral Color ICE and Astral HDR ICE. The Company’s product portfolio also consists of MMS-1000 and OEM-1000.