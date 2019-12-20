ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 d843878dex101.htm EX-10.1 EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 EXECUTION VERSION SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT This SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT,…

About ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of flooring solutions that inspire spaces where people live, work, learn, heal and play. The Company manufactures resilient and wood flooring products across North America. The Company safely and responsibly operates approximately 18 manufacturing facilities in three countries. The Company’s headquarters is located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.