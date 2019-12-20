SEC Filings AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 20, 2019, American National Bankshares Inc. ( the “Company”), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), issued a press release announcing the appointment of Edward C. Martin as Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Martin will continue in his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the Bank, a position he has held since April 2017. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits: