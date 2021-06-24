SEC Filings Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 18, 2021, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (the “ Company”) and Aslan IV Austin, LLC (the “ Landlord”) entered into a second amendment (the “ Second Amendment”) for the Company’s principal executive offices located in an 18,234 square foot facility in Austin, Texas. The Landlord and the Company are parties to an Office Lease Agreement dated July 16, 2012, as amended by the First Amendment to Office Lease Agreement dated July 11, 2018, between the Company, as tenant, and the Landlord (subsequently assigned to BC Exchange Cityview Master Tenant, LLC) (the “Lease”). The Second Amendment extends the term of the Lease for an additional 12 months (the “Extension Term”) and surrenders a space containing approximately 7,209 square feet. to the Second Amendment, the Lease will expire on September 30, 2022. Total base rent payments owed during the Extension Term is $286,650, plus the Company’s share of certain variable and administrative costs under the Lease.

The foregoing description of the Second Amendment and the Lease does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Second Amendment, a copy of which the Company expects to file as an exhibit to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.