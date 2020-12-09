AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

The Company’s subsidiary, SomaCeuticals, Inc., has defined its mission to bring its enhanced treatment for Multiple Sclerosis to patients worldwide.

After an intensive search, the Company has identified a well-known firm with a capable team that may be engaged to help with regulatory clearance of the treatment for worldwide treatment of patients.

The treatment is encouraged by the unofficial trial results from Italy and supported by the company’s licensing agreement with 7 to Stand, Inc. for the exclusive global rights to U.S. patent 10,610,592 issued to Fabrizio de Silvestri, Terni, Italy, as inventor, April 7, 2020.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease in which the immune system of the individual attacks the central nervous system and affects the nerve cells. The disease can manifest with a wide range of neurological symptoms and can progress to total physical and cognitive disability. There are many different symptoms of MS, including fatigue, numbness, walking and balance problems, bladder dysfunction, bowel dysfunction, vision problems, dizziness and vertigo, sexual dysfunction, pain, cognitive dysfunction, emotional changes, depression and spasticity.

There is no known cure using current treatments and is the most common immune-mediated disorder affecting the central nervous system. With over 2.3 million people affected and with each individual spending approximately $70,000 per year, MS ranked eighth by drug invoice spending among the top therapeutic classes in the U.S. in 2016, representing nearly $19 billion in drug spending alone.

