SEC Filings Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Investor Presentation

On March 16, 2020, Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) will be holding virtual individual investor meetings due to the cancellation of the 32nd Annual Roth Conference because of COVID-19. During the virtual meetings, representatives of the Company will present the presentation filed as Exhibit 99.1>to this Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Investor Presentation”). The Investor Presentation will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company\’s website, investors.amyris.com.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

The information contained in the Investor Presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted or as required by applicable law. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

Press Release

On March 16, 2020, the Company also issued a press release entitled “Amyris Provides Business Update,” a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.2>to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith:

The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.