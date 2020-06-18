Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed by Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2020, on May 7, 2020, the Company received a $10 million loan to a promissory note issued by the Company under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP Loan”) established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The Company applied for the PPP Loan in good faith and met the regulatory requirements applicable at the time of its application. Upon receipt of the PPP Loan, the Company applied the funds to payroll and building rent expenses. Following the recent completion of a private placement of its securities (as reported in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 4, 2020 and June 10, 2020), the Company voluntarily repaid the PPP Loan in full, including applicable interest, on June 12, 2020.
About Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Story continues below

Amyris, Inc. is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels. The Company focuses on a renewable hydrocarbon molecule called farnesene (Biofene). The Company is expanding its range of products across various categories divided into consumer and industrial applications. For consumer applications, the Company is developing and selling personal care products (which include ingredients for cosmetics and F&F), healthcare products and formulated end user products, such as Biossance brand skincare products and Muck Daddy brand hand cleaner product.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR