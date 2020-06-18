SEC Filings Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed by Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2020, on May 7, 2020, the Company received a $10 million loan to a promissory note issued by the Company under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP Loan”) established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The Company applied for the PPP Loan in good faith and met the regulatory requirements applicable at the time of its application. Upon receipt of the PPP Loan, the Company applied the funds to payroll and building rent expenses. Following the recent completion of a private placement of its securities (as reported in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 4, 2020 and June 10, 2020), the Company voluntarily repaid the PPP Loan in full, including applicable interest, on June 12, 2020.