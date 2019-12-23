SEC Filings Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously reported, on May 15, 2019, Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an exchange agreement with Total Raffinage Chimie (“Total”), a commercial partner of the Company and an owner of greater than five percent of the Company’s outstanding common stock, with the right to designate one member of the Company’s Board of Directors, to which Total agreed to exchange its 6.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 of the Company, in the principal amount of $9.7 million (the “Exchange Note”), for a new senior convertible note (the “New Note”) with an equal principal amount and with substantially identical terms as the Exchange Note, except that the maturity date of the New Note would be June 14, 2019 (the “Total Exchange”), which maturity date was subsequently extended (i) effective June 14, 2019, to July 18, 2019, (ii) effective July 18, 2019, to August 28, 2019, (iii) effective August 28, 2019, to October 28, 2019 and (iv) effective October 28, 2019, to December 16, 2019. The Total Exchange was previously reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 17, 2019, and the previous extensions of the maturity date of the New Note and related matters were previously reported in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC on June 20, 2019, July 24, 2019, September 4, 2019>and November 6, 2019, and all of such disclosure is incorporated herein by reference.

Effective December 16, 2019, the Company and Total agreed to extend the maturity date of the New Note from December 16, 2019 to January 31, 2020.