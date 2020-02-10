AMERICANN, INC. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

About AMERICANN, INC. (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc. develops, owns and supports medical cannabis cultivation and processing facilities. The Company has a multi-market portfolio of over 1,000,000 square feet of cannabis production infrastructure in various stages of development, which consists of approximately 125,000 square feet of approved cultivation and processing infrastructure on over five acres located at 5280 Monaco St. in Denver, and site approval for approximately 977,000 square feet of cultivation, processing and administration infrastructure at the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC). To support local businesses that seek to serve cannabis patients in their communities, the Company initiated the AmeriCann Preferred Partner Program. The initial step in becoming a preferred partner involves an application on its Website. The Company focuses on leasing facilities to its Preferred Partners that will be designed with its cultivation and processing system called Cannopy.