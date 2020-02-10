TREVENA, INC. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated February 10, 2020



TREVENA INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm206970d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Trevena Resubmits New Drug Application for Oliceridine — Oliceridine is a new chemical entity intended for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain — CHESTERBROOK,…

About TREVENA, INC. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250. Its TRV130 is a Mu-receptor G protein Pathway Selective (Mu-GPS) modulator that activates G protein. Its TRV250 is a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the d-opioid receptor in preclinical development. Its TRV734 is a small molecule Mu-GPS that it has discovered and has developed through Phase I as a first-line, orally administered compound for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain. Its TRV027 is a peptide b-arrestin biased ligand that targets the angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R). In addition to these three product candidates, the Company has identified and has completed the Phase I program for TRV734.