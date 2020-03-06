Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On March 5, 2020, George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameresco, Inc., sold 800,000 shares of Class A common stock of Ameresco, Inc. in accordance with Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A large, international institutional investor purchased the shares at $21.25 per share, before commissions.
This information is not “filed” to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not incorporated by reference into any Securities Act of 1933 registration statements. By furnishing the information contained in this Item 7.01 the company makes no admission as to the materiality of such information.
About Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. is a provider of energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. The Company’s principal service is the development, design, engineering and installation of projects. Its U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, which include the design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures; renewable energy solutions and services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services. The Company’s Small-Scale Infrastructure segment sells electricity, processed landfill gas (LFG), heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy and generated by small-scale plants that it owns. The Company’s Small-Scale Infrastructure segment also includes certain small-scale plants developed for customers. The All Other segment offers enterprise energy management services, consulting services and integrated-photovoltaic (PV).

