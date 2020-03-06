SEC Filings Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On March 5, 2020, George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameresco, Inc., sold 800,000 shares of Class A common stock of Ameresco, Inc. in accordance with Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A large, international institutional investor purchased the shares at $21.25 per share, before commissions.

This information is not “filed” to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not incorporated by reference into any Securities Act of 1933 registration statements. By furnishing the information contained in this Item 7.01 the company makes no admission as to the materiality of such information.