CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY (NASDAQ:CIZN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About CITIZENS HOLDING COMPANY (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, Mississippi (the Bank). Through its ownership of the Bank, the Company is engaged in a range of commercial and personal banking activities, including accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The Company also provides certain services that are closely related to commercial banking, such as credit life insurance and title insurance for its loan customers; agencies; mortgage backed securities; state, county and municipal securities, and other securities. The Company offers a range of deposit services to individual and commercial customers. The Bank’s lending activities include commercial, real estate, installment (direct and indirect) and credit card loans.