SEC Filings AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 4, 2020, AMC Networks Inc. (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the Registrant’s press release is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following Exhibit is furnished as part of this Report on Form 8-K: