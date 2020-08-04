AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 amcx-8420ex991.htm EX-99.1 DocumentAMC NETWORKS INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTSNew York,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc. is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. The Company operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. The National Networks segment principally includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada. The International and Other segment principally includes AMC Networks International (AMCNI), the Company’s international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa; IFC Films, the Company’s independent film distribution business; AMCNI- DMC, the broadcast solutions unit of certain networks of AMCNI and third-party networks, and various developing online content distribution initiatives.