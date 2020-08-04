AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 4, 2020, AMC Networks Inc. (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the Registrant’s press release is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.
The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits. The following Exhibit is furnished as part of this Report on Form 8-K:
AMC Networks Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 amcx-8420ex991.htm EX-99.1 DocumentAMC NETWORKS INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTSNew York,…
About AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. The Company operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. The National Networks segment principally includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada. The International and Other segment principally includes AMC Networks International (AMCNI), the Company’s international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa; IFC Films, the Company’s independent film distribution business; AMCNI- DMC, the broadcast solutions unit of certain networks of AMCNI and third-party networks, and various developing online content distribution initiatives.

