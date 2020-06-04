AMBASE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS
At the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on June 4, 2020, votes were taken for the proposals that follow below. The aggregate number of shares of Common Stock voted in person or by proxy for each of the proposals was as follows:
Proposal #1 – A vote was taken for the election of two Directors of the Company to hold office for a three-year term and until their successors shall have been duly elected.
The terms of directors, Alessandra F. Bianco, Richard A. Bianco, Jr. and Jerry Y. Carnegie, continued after the meeting.
Proposal #2 – A vote was taken to ratify the approval of the appointment of Marcum LLP as the Company’s the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the calendar year 2020.
Proposal #3 – A vote was taken for the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers, as such compensation is described under the “Compensation Narrative” and “Executive Compensation” sections of the Company’s 2020 Proxy Statement.
The foregoing proposals are described more fully in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2020, to Section14(a) of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated there under.
About AMBASE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABCP)
AmBase Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds an equity interest in a real estate development property through a joint venture agreement to purchase and develop real property located at 105 through 111 West 57th Street in New York, New York (the 111 West 57th Property). The Company also owns a commercial office building in Greenwich, Connecticut that is managed and operated by the Company. The building is approximately 14,500 square feet, with over 3,500 square feet utilized by the Company for its offices. The Company’s subsidiaries include Maiden Lane Associates, Ltd., SDG Financial Corp. and 111 West 57th Investment LLC.
