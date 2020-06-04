SEC Filings AMBASE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

AMBASE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS

At the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on June 4, 2020, votes were taken for the proposals that follow below. The aggregate number of shares of Common Stock voted in person or by proxy for each of the proposals was as follows:

Proposal #1 – A vote was taken for the election of two Directors of the Company to hold office for a three-year term and until their successors shall have been duly elected.

The terms of directors, Alessandra F. Bianco, Richard A. Bianco, Jr. and Jerry Y. Carnegie, continued after the meeting.

Proposal #2 – A vote was taken to ratify the approval of the appointment of Marcum LLP as the Company’s the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the calendar year 2020.

Proposal #3 – A vote was taken for the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers, as such compensation is described under the “Compensation Narrative” and “Executive Compensation” sections of the Company’s 2020 Proxy Statement.

The foregoing proposals are described more fully in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2020, to Section14(a) of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated there under.