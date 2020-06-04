SEC Filings ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 4, 2020, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for GOCOVRI as a treatment for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is February 1, 2021.

GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended release capsules is approved to treat dyskinesia in PD patients treated with levodopa-based therapy, with or without other dopaminergic medications. In the sNDA, the Company has proposed a revision to the indication statement to include GOCOVRI as an appropriate therapy for the treatment of OFF episodes in PD patients receiving levodopa. The clinical evidence supporting GOCOVRI’s effect on OFF time was demonstrated in two large pivotal Phase 3 trials and is currently included in the GOCOVRI prescribing information.