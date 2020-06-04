ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues. It has developed a portfolio of chrono-synchronous therapies to address chronic neurologic disorders. Its first product candidate is ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). It has completed Phase II proof-of-concept study of ADS-5102 in these patients. Its Phase III clinical program included three placebo-controlled trials: EASED, EASE LID and EASE LID 3. Its second product candidate is ADS-4101, an extended-release version of single-agent compound for the treatment of epilepsy (partial onset seizures).