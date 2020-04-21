AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:AKTS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

The description in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K of the May 2018 Supplemental Indenture, as it pertains to the Company’s 6.5% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2023, and the October 2018 Supplemental Indenture, as it pertains to the Company’s 6.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023, is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

4.1 Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 17, 2020, by and among Akoustis Technologies, Inc., Akoustis, Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. 4.2 Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 17, 2020, by and between Akoustis Technologies, Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.



Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 ea120791ex4-1_akoustistech.htm SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE,…

About AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., formerly Danlax, Corp., is a fabless company engaged in developing, designing and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry. The Company operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The Company is focused on commercializing and manufacturing its Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the critical frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones. The Company plans to use single crystal piezoelectric materials to develop a class of RF filters with a fundamental advantage to reduce losses over existing thin film technologies. The Company’s piezoelectric materials contain high-purity Group III element nitride materials and possess a signature, which can be detected by conventional material metrology tools. The Company is focused on the commercialization of bandwidth RF filters operating in the high frequency portion of the RF Front end (RFFE) (called high band).