AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:AKER) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Specifically, Item 5.07 has been revised to correct the number of shares that were present in person or represented by proxy at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on August 27, 2020, that was inadvertently misstated in the Original Report. There are no other changes to the Original Report.

Amendment to the Akers Bioscience, Inc. 2018 Equity Incentive Plan

On August 27, 2020, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which was held virtually. At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders approved an amendment (the “2018 Plan Amendment”) to the Akers Biosciences, Inc. 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”) to increase the number of shares of common stock available for issuance to awards under the 2018 Plan by an additional 1,042,000 shares, to a total of 1,120,125 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Election of Four Directors

As previously reported in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2020 (the “2020 Proxy”), the terms of the Company’s four directors were scheduled to expire at the Annual Meeting, and each of the four directors were nominated for re-election at the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, Christopher C. Schreiber, Joshua Silverman, Bill J. White and Robert C. Schroeder were elected as directors of the Company’s board of directors to serve for a term expiring at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.

For more information about the matters above, see the Company’s 2020 Proxy, the relevant portions of which are incorporated herein by reference. The description of the 2018 Plan Amendment above and such portions of the 2020 Proxy are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the 2018 Plan Amendment, filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting, a total of 3,625,777 shares of the Company’s common stock and Series D Convertible Preferred Stock were present in person or represented by proxy. The number of votes cast for and against and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter voted upon are set forth below:

10.1 Akers Biosciences, Inc. 2018 Plan Amendment (previously filed)