1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On September 1, 2020, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. issued a press release announcing that James F. McCann, Founder and Executive Chairman, and the McCann Family Trusts have sold approximately 860,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. stock for purposes of family tax and estate planning. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(c) Exhibits

The following exhibits are furnished with this Form 8-K:

99.1 Press Release dated September 1, 2020.