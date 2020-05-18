AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:AKER) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously reported, on May 14, 2020, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors, to which the Company agreed to issue and sell in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) an aggregate of 1,366,856 shares (the “Shares”) of common stock of the Company, no par value, at an offering price of $3.53 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $4.825 million before the deduction of placement agent fees and offering expenses. The Shares were offered by the Company to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 234449) (the “Shelf Registration Statement”), which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on November 1, 2019, and was declared effective by the Commission on April 7, 2020, and a related prospectus.

On May 18, 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement, dated May 14, 2020, to the Shelf Registration Statement, covering the Offering.

The legal opinion of Haynes and Boone, LLP relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the Shares in the Offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

5.1 Opinion of Haynes and Boone, LLP 23.1 Consent of Haynes and Boone, LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1)



