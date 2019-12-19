Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On December 13, 2019, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright and Co., as representative of the several underwriters named therein, relating to the public offering, issuance and sale of 3,333,334 shares of common stock (which includes pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu thereof), and common warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,333,334 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share (the “Financing”). Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) was sold together with a common warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The common warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per share, are immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. Under the agreement, the Company also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 499,999 shares of common stock and/or common warrants to purchase up to 499,999 shares of common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commission. The offering closed on December 17, 2019.

The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of any common warrants and the underwriter\’s option to purchase additional securities. The Company intends to use approximately $700,000 of the net proceeds from this offering for the currently planned clinical trials for the Hemopurifier® over the next 12 months, with the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statements (File No. 333-234712) relating to the offering of these securities.

The disclosures in this report shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

On July 5, 2019, the Company received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that Nasdaq had determined that the Company has failed to comply with the minimum stockholder’s equity requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) requires that companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market maintain a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholder’s equity. As of December 18, 2019, the Company believes it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq stockholders’ equity requirement of a minimum $2.5 million of stockholders’ equity, based upon the close of the Financing. Nasdaq will continue to monitor the Company’s ongoing compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement and, if at the time of its next periodic report the Company does not evidence compliance, it may be subject to delisting.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this report that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of the net proceeds. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.



About Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Story continues below

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on creating devices for cancer, infectious disease and other life-threatening conditions. The Company operates through two segments: Aethlon, which represents its therapeutic business activities, and ESI, which represents its diagnostic business activities. The Company’s lead product is the Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a device that selectively targets the elimination of circulating viruses and tumor-secreted exosomes that promote cancer progression. The Aethlon Hemopurifier sheds glycoproteins to treat infectious viral pathogens. In oncology indications, the Hemopurifier targets the removal of circulating exosomes, which are released to promote cancer progression and to seed the spread of metastasis. Through its subsidiary, Exosome Sciences, Inc. (Exosome), the Company is also developing exosome-based product candidates to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer.