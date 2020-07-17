ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 13, 2020, the Company appointed Jarrod M. Watson as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining ADDvantage Technologies, Mr. Watson served as Chief Financial Officer of Southland Holdings, a large privately held heavy civil construction company. In that role, he led all departments of finance, accounting, treasury and human resources. During his time there, he led several large transformation initiatives designed to position the company for growth. Prior to that, he served as Head of Business Analytics & Forecasting for Pizza Hut US, a Yum! Brands subsidiary, the largest restaurant company in the world. In that role he led all areas of financial analysis and forecasting. Mr. Watson has also held financial leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility for several companies prior to that. One notable example includes ADC Telecommunications (currently operating as part of Commscope [NASDAQ: COMM]), a publicly traded telecommunications equipment manufacturer.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On July 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Jarrod Watson as Chief FInancial Officer. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith: