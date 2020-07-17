ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 13, 2020, the Company appointed Jarrod M. Watson as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining ADDvantage Technologies, Mr. Watson served as Chief Financial Officer of Southland Holdings, a large privately held heavy civil construction company. In that role, he led all departments of finance, accounting, treasury and human resources. During his time there, he led several large transformation initiatives designed to position the company for growth. Prior to that, he served as Head of Business Analytics & Forecasting for Pizza Hut US, a Yum! Brands subsidiary, the largest restaurant company in the world. In that role he led all areas of financial analysis and forecasting. Mr. Watson has also held financial leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility for several companies prior to that. One notable example includes ADC Telecommunications (currently operating as part of Commscope [NASDAQ: COMM]), a publicly traded telecommunications equipment manufacturer.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On July 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Jarrod Watson as Chief FInancial Officer. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is furnished herewith:
99.1 Press Release, dated July 16, 2020, issued by the Company
About ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and services a range of electronics and hardware for the cable television (Cable TV) and telecommunications (Telco) industries. The Company provides equipment repair services to cable operators. The Company has two segments: Cable Television (Cable TV) and Telecommunications (Telco). The Company’s Cable TV segment sells new, surplus and refurbished cable television equipment to cable television operators or multiple system operators (MSOs) or other resellers that sell to these customers throughout North America, Central America, South America and to other international regions. The Company’s Telco segment offers its customers a range of used telecommunication equipment across various manufacturers consisting of component parts to expand capacity, provides spares or replaces non-working components. The Telco segment’s switching equipment products originate, terminate and route voice traffic.

