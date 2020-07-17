U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 prts-20200716ex991ab704b.htm EX-99.1 Nanxi Liu Joins U.S. Auto Parts Network Board of Directors ​(TORRANCE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is an online source for automotive aftermarket parts and repair information. The Company is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts, including collision parts, engine parts, and performance parts and accessories. Its Websites provide a range of stock keeping units (SKUs) with detailed product descriptions and photographs. The Company operates through two segments: Base USAP, which is the core auto parts business, and AutoMD, an online automotive repair source. The Company offers a range of aftermarket auto parts. The Company classifies its products into three categories: collision parts serving the collision repair segment, engine parts to serve the replacement/wear parts market, and performance parts and accessories. The Company sells its products through its network of Websites and online marketplaces, including www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com and www.AutoMD.com.