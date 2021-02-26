SEC Filings A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure On February 25, 2021, the registrant issued a press release providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2021. A copy of the press released is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K, to which reference is made for the text of the press release. The information furnished in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Exhibits (d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., dated February 25, 2021.



A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 A-Mark Precious Metals Provides Financial Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 El Segundo,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies. It operates through various business units for accounting purposes, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading, Finance, Collateral Finance Corporation, Transcontinental Depository Services and Logistics. It is an authorized distributor of gold and silver coins for sovereign mints and various private mints. The sovereign mints include the United States Mint, the Australian (Perth) Mint and the Austrian Mint, among others.