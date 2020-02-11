ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a range of indications. Its microneedle patch system offers consistent drug delivery and improved ease of use and room-temperature stability. The Company’s short-wear-time transdermal patch consists of an array of titanium microneedles that is coated with its formulation of an approved drug and attached to an adhesive patch. When the patch is applied with its hand-held applicator, the microneedles painlessly penetrate the skin, resulting in rapid dissolution and absorption of the drug coating through the capillary bed. Its product candidates include ZP-Triptan, ZP-Glucagon and ZP-PTH. ZP-PTH is a formulation of teriparatide, a synthetic form of parathyroid hormone. ZP-Glucagon is a formulation of glucagon.