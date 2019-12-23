ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On December 23, 2019, Zosano Pharma Corporation (the “Company”) announced the submission of a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (“NDA”) for QtryptaTM to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the acute treatment of migraine.

Based on the Company’s NDA submission on Friday, December 20, 2019, the company expects to receive notification from the FDA confirming whether the submission was accepted for filing for substantive review in March 2020.

The submission is supported by the results of the ZOTRIP pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical study, in which 41.5% of patients treated with the 3.8 mg dose of Qtrypta achieved pain freedom at 2 hours and 68.3% reported freedom from most bothersome symptom at 2 hours, both of which were co-primary endpoints. Additionally, 80.5% of patients reported pain relief at 2 hours, a secondary endpoint. The results of the study were published in Cephalalgia in October 2017.

A post-hoc analysis showing that Qtrypta reduced pain in subjects with difficult to treat migraines was published in Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain in February 2019.

Additionally, in the Phase 3 safety study, the most frequently reported adverse events were redness and swelling at the application site. Of these, 95% were reported as mild, and more than 80% resolved within 48 hours. Less than 2% of patients reported triptan-like neurological side effects typically found in the class, such as dizziness and paresthesia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected acceptance for filing by the FDA of the NDA for Qtrypta and the relating timing and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “might,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “forecast,” “designed,” “goal,” “unaudited,” “approximately” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the NDA submission process, including that the information provided in the NDA will not be sufficient for the FDA to file and substantively review the application, the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.