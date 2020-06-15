ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On June 13, 2020, Zosano Pharma Corporation (the “Company”) announced that new post-hoc efficacy analyses of QtryptaTM, the Company’s lead investigational product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, would be presented as a virtual oral presentation on the 2020 American Headache Society’s Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting Platform.
Six different measurements of pain reduction from the exploratory efficacy results in the long-term safety study (“LTSS”) were examined and compared to the positive clinical results observed in the Phase 2/3 Zotrip study. Across all six efficacy measurements, which included pain freedom and pain relief at 2 hours, clinical activity observed in the LTSS during the one-year trial period treating approximately 6,000 attacks was consistent with the positive pivotal study results.
* For sustained endpoints, data from all timepoints 2-24 (48) hours had to be present
Similar to the pivotal study, the most common adverse events observed in the LTSS were redness and swelling at the application site, of which more than 95% were classified as mild. 80% of these site reactions were generally resolved within 48 hours. Patients treated with QtryptaTM>reported less triptan-like neurological side effects than are typically found with the class, with less than 2% of patients in the LTSS reporting effects such as dizziness and paresthesia.
About ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a range of indications. Its microneedle patch system offers consistent drug delivery and improved ease of use and room-temperature stability. The Company’s short-wear-time transdermal patch consists of an array of titanium microneedles that is coated with its formulation of an approved drug and attached to an adhesive patch. When the patch is applied with its hand-held applicator, the microneedles painlessly penetrate the skin, resulting in rapid dissolution and absorption of the drug coating through the capillary bed. Its product candidates include ZP-Triptan, ZP-Glucagon and ZP-PTH. ZP-PTH is a formulation of teriparatide, a synthetic form of parathyroid hormone. ZP-Glucagon is a formulation of glucagon.
