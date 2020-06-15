SEC Filings ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 13, 2020, Zosano Pharma Corporation (the “Company”) announced that new post-hoc efficacy analyses of QtryptaTM, the Company’s lead investigational product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, would be presented as a virtual oral presentation on the 2020 American Headache Society’s Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting Platform.

Six different measurements of pain reduction from the exploratory efficacy results in the long-term safety study (“LTSS”) were examined and compared to the positive clinical results observed in the Phase 2/3 Zotrip study. Across all six efficacy measurements, which included pain freedom and pain relief at 2 hours, clinical activity observed in the LTSS during the one-year trial period treating approximately 6,000 attacks was consistent with the positive pivotal study results.

* For sustained endpoints, data from all timepoints 2-24 (48) hours had to be present

Similar to the pivotal study, the most common adverse events observed in the LTSS were redness and swelling at the application site, of which more than 95% were classified as mild. 80% of these site reactions were generally resolved within 48 hours. Patients treated with QtryptaTM>reported less triptan-like neurological side effects than are typically found with the class, with less than 2% of patients in the LTSS reporting effects such as dizziness and paresthesia.