On November 16, 2020, Ms. Jacquelyn Barry Hamilton’s employment agreement with the Company, dated as of February 26, 2020, was terminated effective December 31, 2020. The disclosure provided in Item 5.02(b) of this Form8-Kis hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 1.02.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b)

On November 16, 2020, the Company began discussions with Ms. Jacquelyn Barry Hamilton regarding the separation of Ms. Barry Hamilton from the Company effective December 31, 2020. The Company and Ms. Barry Hamilton are continuing discussions regarding the terms of a transition and separation agreement.