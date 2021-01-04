SEC Filings ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 from the Original Report to include committee assignments for certain directors, which had not been determined at the time of the Original Report.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 30, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board’) of Zoom Telephonics, Inc. approved the appointment of Mr. Joshua Horowitz to serve as a member of the Audit Committee. In addition, the Board approved the following appointments:

(i) Mr. David Aronoff as the Chairperson of the Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee;

(ii) Mr. Dan Artusi as a member of the Nominating Committee;

(iii) Ms. Elizabeth Hitchcock as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee; and

(iv) Ms. Howe as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating Committee.

All such committee appointments are effective as of December 30, 2020.