ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 from the Original Report to include committee assignments for certain directors, which had not been determined at the time of the Original Report.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On December 30, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board’) of Zoom Telephonics, Inc. approved the appointment of Mr. Joshua Horowitz to serve as a member of the Audit Committee. In addition, the Board approved the following appointments:
(i)
Mr. David Aronoff as the Chairperson of the Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee;
(ii)
Mr. Dan Artusi as a member of the Nominating Committee;
(iii)
Ms. Elizabeth Hitchcock as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee; and
(iv)
Ms. Howe as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating Committee.
All such committee appointments are effective as of December 30, 2020.
About ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, mobile broadband modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line (ADSL or commonly DSL) modems, and dial-up modems. The Company’s products facilitate communication of data through the Internet. Its cable modems use the cable-Television cable and its DSL modems use the local telephone line to provide a link to the Internet. Its mobile broadband modems and its mobile broadband routers and sensors connect to the Internet through a mobile service provider’s mobile broadband network. Its dial-up modems link computers, point-of-purchase terminals, or other devices connect to each other or the Internet through the traditional telephone network. Its router products may communicate with a broadband modem for access to the Internet, and they may be used for local area network communications.

