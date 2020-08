SEC Filings ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(d)

On July 28, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (the “Company”) increased the size of the Board from eight to nine members and elected Maura Sullivan to the Board to fill the resulting vacancy.

Ms. Sullivan was elected to the Board following her being designated to serve on the Board by Zulu Holdings LLC to the board designation rights granted under that certain Stock Purchase Agreement, dated as of May 3, 2019, by and among the Company and the accredited investors named therein. Ms. Sullivan does not have any family relationship with any director or executive officer of the Company. There are no transactions in which Ms. Sullivan has an interest requiring disclosure to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.