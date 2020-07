SEC Filings ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b)

On July 6, 2020, Jonathan Seelig resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (the “Company”). Mr. Seelig was a member of the Nominating Committee of the Board and, by resigning from the Board, also resigned from the Nominating Committee. Mr. Seelig’s resignation was not the result of any disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure .

A copy of Mr. Seelig’s letter of resignation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 17.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits.