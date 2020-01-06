Zenabis Global Appoints New CFO

Zenabis Global (TSX: ZENA) (OTCQB:ZBISF) has appointed Eric Rasmussen as chief financial officer.

Rasmussen replaces Mike Smyth, who is retiring. Rasmussen has vast senior management experience in publicly-listed companies, both in North America and Europe, according to a company statement.

Rasmussen has experience in corporate and operations finance, internal audit, M&A, and strategic investment. More recently, he has been a strategic consultant for Canadian large- and mid-size clients.

Zenabis is a Canadian licensed cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis, and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. The company operates facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Delta, Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. It currently has 57,000 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space across four licensed facilities.

Zenabis has 3.5 million square feet of total facility space dedicated to a mix of cannabis production and cultivation and its propagation and floral business. The company expects its Atholville, Stellarton and Langley facilities to have a licensed annual production capacity of 143,200 kg of dried cannabis by the second quarter of 2020.