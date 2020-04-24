Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01.



About Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity. Beloranib is in Phase III stage of development for PWS. It is also developing ZGN-839, a liver-targeted methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and abdominal obesity, as well as other second-generation MetAP2 inhibitors for the treatment of severe obesity. It is also evaluating additional MetAP2 inhibitors beyond Beloranib as a development candidate for the treatment of severe obesity in the general population.