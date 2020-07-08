YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT (this "Agreement") dated as of June 30,…

About YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRC Worldwide) is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries and its interest in a Chinese joint venture, offers a range of transportation services. The Company has a less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. It offers supply chain solutions enabling customers to ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company’s YRC Freight segment is focused on business opportunities in national, regional and international markets. YRC Freight provides for the movement of industrial, commercial and retail goods. The Company’s Regional Transportation segment is a transportation service provider focused on business opportunities in the regional and next-day delivery markets. Regional Transportation comprises USF Holland Inc. (Holland), New Penn Motor Express, Inc. (New Penn) and USF Reddaway Inc. (Reddaway).