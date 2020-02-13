YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain officers; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 11, 2020, in order to maintain compliance with the corporate governance requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market, and specifically Listing Rule 5605(b) which provides that a listed company’s board of directors shall be comprised of a majority of independent directors, Michelle Wallach and Richard Renton, two non-independent members of the Board of Directors of Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”), resigned as members of the Board of Directors of the Company. The notices of resignation provided by each director specifically stated that the resignations were not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE Blueprint Exhibit 99.1 Youngevity (NASDAQ:YGYI) Reshapes Board To Be Majority Independent Directors. YGYI Accepts the Resignation of Two Non-Independent Board Members San Diego,…To view the full exhibit click

About YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc. is an e-commerce company. The Company operates through two segments: the direct selling segment where products are offered through a global distribution network of customers and distributors, and the commercial coffee segment where products are sold directly to businesses. The Company offers over 2,500 products to support a healthy lifestyle. All of these products, which are sold through its direct selling network, are categorized into over 11 sub-product lines. In the direct selling segment, the Company sells health and wellness, beauty product and skin care, scrap booking and story booking items, and packaged food products on a global basis, and offers a range of products through an international direct selling network. The Company is engaged in the commercial sale of coffee through its subsidiary CLR Roasters, LLC (CLR) and its subsidiary. Its brands include Cafe La Rica, Javalution Daily Grind, Javalution Royal Roast, SOZO Global and Integris.