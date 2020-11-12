YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Files An 8-K Other Events

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events

On November 12, 2020, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Yield10″ or the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that the Company had entered into an exclusive research and development license with Rothamsted Research Limited (“Rothamsted”) for the development of engineered Camelina lines containing high levels of Omega-3 fish oils. The research agreement provides Yield10 with a two-year option within which it can undertake negotiations with Rothamsted for an exclusive worldwide commercial license. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
About YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly Metabolix, Inc., is an agricultural bioscience company. The Company is focused on developing disruptive technologies for step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. By working on new approaches to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism to direct more carbon to seed production, the Company is advancing several yield traits it has developed in crops, such as Camelina, canola, soybean and corn. The Company concentrates on technologies that enables it to improve carbon dioxide fixation efficiency in photosynthesis and its direction to and conversion into plant matter. The Company has an additional agricultural science facility with greenhouses in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

