YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On November 12, 2020, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Yield10″ or the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that the Company had entered into an exclusive research and development license with Rothamsted Research Limited (“Rothamsted”) for the development of engineered Camelina lines containing high levels of Omega-3 fish oils. The research agreement provides Yield10 with a two-year option within which it can undertake negotiations with Rothamsted for an exclusive worldwide commercial license. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.