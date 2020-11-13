Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On November 13, 2020, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and providing a corporate update.

The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and hereby incorporated in this Item 2.02 by reference. The information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Form 8-K, including the press release, contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Form 8-K, including the press release, other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 26, 2020, as amended on April 29, 2020, and subsequent reports that the Company may file with the SEC. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, general economic and business conditions, including potential adverse effects of public health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on economic activity, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new product candidates and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K, including the press release, speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

(d) Exhibits