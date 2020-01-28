WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07



About WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Story continues below

WVS Financial Corp. is a bank holding company of West View Savings Bank. West View Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured stock savings bank. The principal categories of loans in the Company’s portfolio are single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. Its investment securities portfolio include corporate debt (including the United States dollar denominated foreign debt) and equity securities, the United States Government and the United States Government agency obligations, securities of various federal, state and municipal agencies, Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB) stock, commercial paper, bankers’ acceptances, federal funds and interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions. Its source of funds for use in lending and for other general business purposes comes from deposits.