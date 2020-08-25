World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WHEN) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 under cover of Form 8-K/A. The Company filed the financial information under cover of Form 8-K/A dated July 30, 2020 (the “Form 8-K/A”).

At the request of the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Form 8-K/A is being further amended to include the financial information for UCG, Inc. as of March 31, 2020.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

The following financial statements of UCG are being filed as exhibits to this Amendment No. 1:

Exhibit 99.1 – UCG’s unaudited consolidated financial statements, including UCG’s consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2020 and the related consolidated statements of operations, stockholders’ equity (deficit) and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and notes to Financial Statements.



WORLD HEALTH ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99-1 UCG,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WHEN)

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (WHEH) is a financial software, banking, securities, and a health and energy holding company. WHEN’s companies include FSC Solutions, Inc., AMID Financial Center and Global Natural Energy Ltd. FSC Solutions, Inc. is an online software solutions trading company. FSC Solutions, Inc. (www.fsc.trade) offers a suite of direct-access online trading platform solutions for stocks, equity, options, bonds, futures and Forex trading on the global markets, as well as risk management software. AMID Financial Center (www.amidfinancialcenter.com) is a financial broker service company offering an online trading platform for stocks, mutual, foreign exchange futures, fixed income with low transaction costs. Global Natural Energy Ltd. (www.gne.bz) is an algae-tech company that utilizes commercial systems to grow algae for Green fuel, human consumption and animal feed.