WILLDAN GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Story continues below

The Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 11, 2020. At the Annual Meeting, three proposals, which are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, dated April 17, 2020 for the Annual Meeting (the “Proxy Statement”), were submitted to a vote of the stockholders. At the Annual Meeting, stockholders (i) elected the eight director nominees named in the Proxy Statement; (ii) ratified the appointment of Crowe LLP (“Crowe”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2021; and (iii) approved the Company’s named executive officer compensation, on a non-binding advisory basis.

The total number of shares entitled to vote and represented by presence or by proxy was equal to 88.91% of the total shares issued and outstanding as of the April 14, 2020 record date, thereby constituting a quorum for the purpose of the Annual Meeting. Abstentions and broker non-votes were counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum was present.

The results of the vote for each proposal were as follows:

Proposal 1

Each individual listed below was elected to serve on the Board until the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her respective successor is duly elected and qualified, or until his or her earlier death, resignation or removal.

​

Proposal 2

Ratification of the Board’s appointment of Crowe LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2021.

​

​

Proposal 3

Approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the Company’s named executive officer compensation.

​

​