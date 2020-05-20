Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Whitestone REIT (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on May 14, 2020. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s shareholders voted on each of the proposals presented, which are described in more detail in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement’). Holders of 35,749,339 common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company were present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting.
Proposal 1: Election of Trustee
Jeffrey A. Jones was elected to serve on the Board until the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected and qualified, based on the following votes:
Proposal 2: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
An advisory resolution to approve executive compensation, as described in the Proxy Statement, was approved, based on the following votes:
Proposal 3: Ratification of the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
The proposal to ratify the appointment of Pannell Kerr Forster of Texas, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was approved, based on the following votes:
About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages and redevelops retail properties, which are referred to as Community Centered Properties. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated 69 commercial properties consisting of 47 retail properties containing approximately 4.1 million square feet of gross leasable area; four office properties containing approximately 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, and 10 office/flex properties containing approximately 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2016, its redevelopment portfolio included two retail properties containing approximately 0.1 million square feet of gross leasable area and six parcels of land held for future development. The Company’s properties include Gilbert Tuscany Village property, Quinlan Crossing, Davenport Village and City View Village. Its properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix.

