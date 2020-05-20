Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages and redevelops retail properties, which are referred to as Community Centered Properties. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated 69 commercial properties consisting of 47 retail properties containing approximately 4.1 million square feet of gross leasable area; four office properties containing approximately 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, and 10 office/flex properties containing approximately 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2016, its redevelopment portfolio included two retail properties containing approximately 0.1 million square feet of gross leasable area and six parcels of land held for future development. The Company’s properties include Gilbert Tuscany Village property, Quinlan Crossing, Davenport Village and City View Village. Its properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix.