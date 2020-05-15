SEC Filings Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 14, 2020, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Whitestone REIT (the “Company”) authorized a dividend of one preferred share purchase right (a “Right”) for each outstanding common share of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company (the “Common Shares”). The dividend is payable on May 26, 2020 (the “Record Date”), to the holders of record of Common Shares as of 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on the Record Date. The description and terms of the Rights are set forth in a Rights Agreement, dated as of May 14, 2020 (as the same may be amended from time to time, the “Rights Agreement”), between the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as rights agent (the “Rights Agent”). Each Right entitles the registered holder to purchase from the Company one one-thousandth (a “Unit”) of a Series A Preferred Share, par value $0.001 per share (each a “Preferred Share”), of the Company at a purchase price (“Purchase Price”) of $30.00 per Unit, subject to adjustment.

The Board adopted the Rights Agreement to ensure that the Board remains in the best position to fulfill its duties and is intended to promote the fair and equal treatment of all shareholders by guarding against opportunistic efforts to capitalize on recent macroeconomic conditions, including open market accumulations or other tactics, aimed at gaining control of the Company without paying an appropriate control premium to deliver sufficient value for all Company shareholders.

The Rights are in all respects subject to and governed by the provisions of the Rights Agreement. The following description of the Rights Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Rights Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1 and incorporated herein by reference. A copy of the Rights Agreement is available free of charge from the Company.>

Distribution Date

Initially, the Rights will be attached to all Common Shares, and no separate certificates evidencing the Rights will be issued. Subject to certain exceptions, until the Distribution Date (as defined below), the Company will issue one Right with each new Common Share issued after the Record Date so that all Common Shares will have Rights attached, the Rights will be transferred with and only with the Common Shares, and any transfer of Common Shares will constitute a transfer of the associated Rights. After the Distribution Date, the Rights will separate from the Common Shares and, as soon as practicable after the Distribution Date, separate certificates evidencing the Rights (“Rights Certificates”) will be mailed to holders of record of the Common Shares as of the close of business on the Distribution Date and such separate Rights Certificates alone will evidence the Rights.

The “Distribution Date” means the earlier of:

In addition, on the Distribution Date, proper provision shall be made by the Company in order to provide each holder (other than the Company) of partnership units designated as “OP Units” and/or of partnership units designated as “Preference Units” in the Company’s operating partnership, Whitestone REIT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), with the number of Rights, evidenced by Rights Certificates, as would be issued to such holder as if such holder had redeemed all of its “OP Units” (assuming all of its “Preference Units,” to the extent so convertible, had been converted into “OP Units”) and the Company had satisfied such redemption by

paying such holder in Common Shares immediately prior to the Distribution Date and to the terms and conditions of the agreement of limited partnership of the Operating Partnership.

Exercisability

The Rights will not be exercisable until the Distribution Date. After the Distribution Date, each Right will be exercisable to purchase from the Company one Unit of a Preferred Share for the Purchase Price. Prior to exercising their Rights, holders of Rights, in that capacity have no rights as a shareholder of the Company, including the right to vote or receive dividends.

Consequences of Any Person or Entity Becoming an Acquiring Person

Expiration

The Rights will expire on the earliest of (i) the close of business on May 13, 2021, (ii) the time at which the Rights are redeemed to the Rights Agreement, (iii) the closing of any merger or other acquisition transaction involving the Company that has been approved by the Board, at which time the Rights are terminated, and (iv) the time at which the Rights are exchanged to the Rights Agreement (such earliest date, the “Expiration Date”).

Redemption

At any time before any person or group of affiliated or associated persons becomes an Acquiring Person, the Board may redeem the Rights in whole, but not in part, for $0.0001 per Right (the “Redemption Price”); provided>that if a majority of the Board is not composed of Continuing Trustees (as defined below) then for a period of 180 days following the first occurrence thereof, the Rights cannot be redeemed. The Redemption Price is payable, at the option of the Company, in cash, Common Shares or such other form of consideration as the Board shall determine. Immediately upon any redemption of the Rights, the right to exercise the Rights will terminate and the only right of the holders of Rights will be to receive the Redemption Price. The Redemption Price will be subject to adjustment in accordance with the Rights Agreement.

The term “Continuing Trustee” means any member of the Board who is not an Acquiring Person (or an affiliate or associate of an Acquiring Person) or a representative or nominee of an Acquiring Person (or of an affiliate or associate of an Acquiring Person), and who either (x) was a member of the Board immediately prior to

the date of the Rights Agreement or (y) on or subsequent to the date of the Rights Agreement became a member of the Board and whose nomination for election or election to the Board is recommended or approved by a majority of the Continuing Trustees.

Amendment

For so long as the Rights are then redeemable, the Company may, except with respect to the Redemption Price, amend the Rights Agreement in any manner. If a majority of the Board is not composed of Continuing Trustees, then for a period of 180 days following the first occurrence thereof, the Company may, except with respect to the Redemption Price, amend the Rights Agreement in any manner if (i) one or more Continuing Trustees are members of the Board and (ii) a majority of such Continuing Trustees approve the amendment; provided>that if any person or group of affiliated or associated persons becomes an Acquiring Person prior to the termination of such 180-day period, any proposed amendments will be governed by the following sentence. At any time after any person or group of affiliated or associated persons becomes an Acquiring Person, the Company may, except with respect to the Redemption Price, amend the Rights Agreement in any manner that does not adversely affect the interests of holders of the Rights (other than an Acquiring Person, affiliates and associates of an Acquiring Person and certain transferees thereof).

Anti-Dilution Provisions

The Board may adjust the Purchase Price, the number of Preferred Shares issuable and the number of outstanding Rights to prevent dilution that may occur from a share dividend, a share split, a reclassification of the Preferred Shares or Common Shares or certain other specified transactions. No adjustments to the Purchase Price of less than 1% are required to be made.

Preferred Shares

Each Unit of a Preferred Share will entitle the holder thereof to the same dividends, liquidation and voting rights as if the holder held one Common Share and will be treated the same as a Common Share in the event of a merger, consolidation or other share exchange.>The value of one Unit of a Preferred Share should approximate the value of one Common Share.

Anti-Takeover Effects

The Rights may have certain anti-takeover effects. In general terms and subject to certain exceptions, the Rights Agreement works by imposing a significant penalty upon any person or group of affiliated or associated persons that acquires 5% or more of the outstanding Common Shares (20% or more in the case of a passive institutional investor), except in certain situations specified in the Rights Agreement (such person, an “Acquiring Person”). The Rights, however, should not interfere with any merger or other business combination approved by the Board.

Item 3.03 Material Modifications to Rights of Security Holders.

The information set forth in Items 1.01 and 5.03 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

In connection with the adoption of the Rights Agreement, the Company will file Articles Supplementary for the Series A Preferred Shares with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation of Maryland. See the description set forth under Item 1.01 for a more complete description of the rights and preferences of the Series A Preferred Shares.

A copy of the Articles Supplementary for Series A Preferred Shares is attached as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 15, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the adoption of the Rights Agreement and related matters. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The press release shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

