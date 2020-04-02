WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 2, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release relating to the issuance of a business update letter to its stakeholders. A copy of this press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Current Report on Form 8-K may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. dated April 2, 2020



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2014894-1_ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 WhiteHorse Finance,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years. The Company may also make investments at other levels of a company’s capital structure, including mezzanine loans or equity interests. The Company’s investment portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans across approximately 40 positions in over 30 companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC.