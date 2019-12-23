WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS.

On December 13, 2019, Matthew Reddy tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (the “Company”). Such resignation is to be effective on or before February 11, 2020. Mr. Reddy will assist in the transition of the CFO role until his departure from the Company. Mr. Reddy’s departure is not due to a disagreement with the Company related to the Company’s operations, policies or procedures. The Company will begin the search process for a CFO.