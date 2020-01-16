Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 15, 2020, Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (the “Fund”) issued a press release, the text of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, announcing the appointments of Jane F. Dasher and Susan B. Kerley as trustees of the Fund, effective January 10, 2020.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities under Section 18 and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Fund under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of investment grade bonds. It may invest over 80% of its total managed assets in bonds, including corporate bonds, the Unites States Government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities, and over 65% in bonds that are of investment grade quality. It may invest over 35% of its total managed assets in bonds of below investment grade quality. It may invest in securities or instruments other than bonds, and may invest over 10% of its total managed assets in instruments denominated in currencies other than the United States dollar. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, telecommunication services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, materials, information technology, utilities and consumer staples. Western Asset Management Company is its investment advisor.