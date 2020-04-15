Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Effective April 14, 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (the “Fund”) amended the Fund’s amended and restated bylaws (the “Bylaws”) to include a new Article 10, Section 10.6 that clarifies the process for holding a meeting of shareholders of the Fund by means of remote communication. The Fund hereby furnishes the information in Exhibit 99.1, its Bylaws, which have been revised to add Article 10, Section 10.6.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities under Section 18 and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Fund under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibit