Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio consists of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (including To-Be-Announced securities (TBAs)), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency and Non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and Whole-Loans. In addition, the Company also invests in other securities, including certain Agency obligations that are not technically mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as in certain Non-United States CMBS and asset-backed securities (ABS) investments secured by a portfolio private student loans. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company.