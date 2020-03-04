Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 4, 2020, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The text of the press release is furnished as exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
On March 5, 2020, the Company will be holding its quarterly conference call in which it will discuss its financial results. The presentation for such call is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K.
to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 and the information set forth therein and herein are being furnished and shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall they be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 wmcq4fy19ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATIONANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow,…
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio consists of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (including To-Be-Announced securities (TBAs)), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency and Non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and Whole-Loans. In addition, the Company also invests in other securities, including certain Agency obligations that are not technically mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as in certain Non-United States CMBS and asset-backed securities (ABS) investments secured by a portfolio private student loans. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company.

